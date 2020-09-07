Gibson Southern High School moves to virtual learning

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Gibson Southern High School is moving to virtual learning for the rest of the week.

That’s according to a statement issued online.

The decision was made after another positive coronavirus case was confirmed. Results for other potential cases are pending.

Superintendent Dr. Stacey Humbaugh says contact-tracing will be conducted on Tuesday morning and parents will be contacted.

Humbaugh says the plan will be reevaluated at the end of the week.

Extra-curricular sports are still being held.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 7, 2020)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories