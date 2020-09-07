Gibson Southern High School moves to virtual learning

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Gibson Southern High School is moving to virtual learning for the rest of the week.

That’s according to a statement issued online.

The decision was made after another positive coronavirus case was confirmed. Results for other potential cases are pending.

Superintendent Dr. Stacey Humbaugh says contact-tracing will be conducted on Tuesday morning and parents will be contacted.

Humbaugh says the plan will be reevaluated at the end of the week.

Extra-curricular sports are still being held.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 7, 2020)