Gibson Southern High School moves to virtual learning

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Gibson Southern High School is moving to virtual learning for the rest of the week.
That’s according to a statement issued online.
The decision was made after another positive coronavirus case was confirmed. Results for other potential cases are pending.
Superintendent Dr. Stacey Humbaugh says contact-tracing will be conducted on Tuesday morning and parents will be contacted.
Humbaugh says the plan will be reevaluated at the end of the week.
Extra-curricular sports are still being held.
(This story was originally published on Sept. 7, 2020)