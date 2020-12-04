Gibson Southern winter sports to be broadcast live

GIBSON CO, Ind (WEHT) For fans, high school athletics are staple of the area, but the pandemic has made watching winter sports in person difficult. Now fans will still be able to watch live winter sports even if they can’t be there in person.

United Fidelity Bank has announced a partnership with Gibson Southern High School and Titan Athletics to broadcast all home winter sporting events live on the Titan Athletics YouTube channel for free.

UFB President Don Neel says he’s proud to provide this opportunity for all fans to view the events and acknowledges the hard work and dedication of student athletes and their supporters.

(This story was originally published on December 4, 2020)

