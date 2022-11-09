KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles is urging Kentucky hunters to consider donating a harvested deer to the Kentucky Hunters for the Hungry program this deer season.

Roger LaPointe, Kentucky Hunters for the Hungry executive director says, “Helping fellow Kentuckians, whether it with daily food insecurities or during times of crisis encompasses the heart of the Kentucky Hunters for the Hungry organization. The need has never been greater. Please consider donating a deer or if you don’t hunt, a monetary donation.”

Kentucky Hunters for the Hungry (KHFH) is a statewide hunger relief program dedicated to providing a healthy source of protein to needy Kentuckians. Officials say KHFH’s mission is to reduce hunger and malnutrition in Kentucky by processing and distributing donated venison to those in need, to provide an outlet for hunters to help their communities, and to promote environmental stewardship through wildlife management.

KHFH administers the “Kentucky Whitetail Access” program, established in conjunction with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. Officials say Kentucky Whitetail Access matches hunters with landowners – most often farmers – who are in need of deer population control on their property. A news release says KHFH receives the deer taken under the program, and processing is covered by Kentucky Farm Bureau and its participating partners.

Officials say last deer season, hunters donated 1,911 deer to the program, resulting in 73,651 pounds of ground venison equating to about 294,604 meals.

A spokesperson for KHFH says, “Please be sure to call the processor before donating to be sure of their shop hours and which seasons they are accepting deer. Every processing shop is independently owned/operated and not under KHFH control.”

Deer processors that can be found in our local Kentucky counties include:

Muhlenberg County Muhlenberg Milligan’s Taxidermy & Deer Processing 270-820-2025 1445 State Rt. 176 Greenville KY 42345 Muhlenberg The Farmstead Butcher Block 270-200-4224 3060 Cleaton Rd. Central City KY 42330

Union County Union Freeman Meat Processing 270-952-4492 10935 State Route 109 Sturgis KY 42459



To find an approved deer processor in counties outside of our viewing area, please visit this website. Learn more about Kentucky Hunters for the Hungry by visiting this website.