Gina Chavez is coming to Jasper!

JASPER, Ind (WEHT) – Gina Chavez is a Latin Grammy nominee and 12-time Austin Music Award winner, as well as the winner of 2019 Female Vocalist and 2015 Austin Musician of the Year.

Chavez has a passionate collection of bilingual songs traversing Cumbia, rumba, and soul. She was a featured performer at the 2020 Latin Grammys premiere show, has an hour-long PBS special, was a 2020 NPR Tiny Desk judge with a Tiny Desk concert of her own which gave her millions of views, performed on the “Colbert Late Show,” and was a featured musician at the Texas Women’s Conference. She is also a Cultural Ambassador with the U.S. State Department. Chavez has said, “I feel like I’m in a moment where I’m continuing to come into my own power, especially as a woman, and really understanding what that means in a world that tells women to be small.”

The performance, presented by Jasper Community Arts, will be held at the Astra Theatre on February 19 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be bought here or by calling 812-482-3070. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students. Group rates are available.