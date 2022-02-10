EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Those delicious and irresistible Girl Scout Cookies will kick off their season as Eastland Mall partners with Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana. Eastland Mall will be hosting a cookie booth in front of Hot Topic in the JC Penney wing the next four weekends starting on Feb. 11.

Customers will be able to purchase Girl Scout Cookies from various troops. The cookie booth will be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

“Eastland Mall continues to support our community in many ways, and it makes total sense to support and encourage the largest entrepreneurial program in the world for girls,” said Senior Marketing Manager Sean Ferguson. “Girl Scout Cookies are a rich tradition in our community, and I look forward to hearing the results of our first-ever cookie booth in the mall. We are proud to work with Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana not only on the mall cookie booth but also in recognizing them as our Nonprofit of the Month for February.”

The 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season brings back the classic favorites with the new Adventurefuls. Adventurefuls is a brownie-like cookie with a caramel center and a dash of sea salt.

Girl Scouts have hosted virtual cookie booths and drive-thru contactless cookie stands the last two years. They have learned about the distribution process behind food delivery services through hands-on order fulfillment.

The last two years have taught Girl Scouts about being flexible and able to adapt as well as resilience to find solutions to challenges in life with the business community across the country.



“Through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, girls get a taste of being entrepreneurs and learn important online and offline business skills that set them up for success in life,” said GSSI CEO Aimee Stachura. “Most importantly, al of the process from the cookie program stay local to support girls in our community.”

Visit girlscouts-gssi.org to join, volunteer, reconnect, or donate to Girl Scouts.