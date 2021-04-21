Girl Scout shatters Southwest Indiana record for cookie sales

NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT)– The pandemic made it challenging for Girl Scouts to sell cookies going door to door and outside of businesses, but some young entrepreneurs got creative including one Warrick County eighth grader who set a new cookies sales record.

Addy Burge sold 4,051 boxes of Girl Scout cookies. This is about five car loads of Girl Scout cookie cases, and it’s a new record for the Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana.

“I got this giant bumble bee over here for selling the most cookies,” Burge said last year she sold about 2,200 boxes. This year she aimed to beat her personal best. “I feel very, very proud and just kind of still surprised that I was able to pass it by that much.”

Not only did Burge set a record while beating her personal best, she managed to sell more than 4,000 boxes of cookies when the odds weren’t in her favor. The pandemic created several obstacles.

“Some places not letting us do booths there. We’ve had to sanitize our hands after we sell packages. Some people don’t want to buy cookies because they are worried about COVID,” Burge said for the first time, in her nine years of being a Girl Scout, they used an app to safely deliver sweet treats to customers. She believes this additional option helped boost cookie sales. “Which makes it easier and it’s contact free which helps a lot and I was able to sell a lot through online orders.”

Burge said the app was also a good option for people who typically don’t carry cash. Her hard earned money will be going towards activities for her troop.

(This story originally published April 21, 2021)