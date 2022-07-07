EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana (GSSI) has a new partner to help offer a new outdoor program to girl scouts. Alcoa Foundation will sponsor Girl Scouts Love the Outdoors by giving a $40,000 grant to GSSI.

The program will offer hands-on environmental stewardship programs, outdoor adventures, large-scale community events, community service projects and a Pollination Project Program. Alcoa’s partnership will teach 5,200 youth how to take care of the environment, train 1,040 adults to support environmental programs, sponsor 100 environmental service projects and engage and impact 11 counties in southwest Indiana.

“Since 1912, Girl Scouts have been caring for the environment,” said GSSI CEO Aimee Stachura. “The Girl Scout Promise and Law encourage girls to ‘use resources wisely’ and ‘make the world a better place.’ Girl Scouts have been, and continue to be, active in addressing the most important environmental challenges facing our communities by speaking out and taking action – in ways both big and small. Thanks to Alcoa’s ongoing partnership, girls in our community are able to continue this important work.”

The partnership between GSSI and Alcoa will include:

Pollinate Project: This program will teach youth to observe and track local pollinators in their community. Youth will learn about the process of pollination and its importance to the environment.

Community Service Projects focused on protecting pollinators will have girl scouts help their communities in meaningful ways while sharpening their problem-solving skills.

Environmental Stewardship Programs for Underserved/Low-Income Communities: GSSI, Alcoa and Toyota will teach youth in kindergarten through eighth grade during summer in 2023 and 2024 about the environment.

Environmental camp programs at Girl Scout day and overnight camps.

Girl Scouts Love the Outdoors community event: The event will bring experts and experiences to girls and families by showing what it means to be a gogetter, innovator, risk-taker and leader.

More information can be found on GSSI’s Facebook page.