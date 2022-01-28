Girl Scouts reveals winners of 2022 Women of Distinction awards

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana have announced who won their 2022 Women of Distinction awards.

Two women and one company will be honored with the award at a ceremony in February. Dr. Gina Huhnke is the Regional Director of Emergency Medicine at Deaconess Health System. She is being named the 2022 Woman of Distinction for her work throughout the COVID pandemic.

Jacqueline Keneipp Barnette is the Director of English as a Second Language and District Data at the EVSC. She’s being given the Rising Star Award for her work. The EVSC’s ESL program serves over 800 students and families.

Finally, the Advancing Women Company Award is going to CenterPoint energy. In 2020, CenterPoint was recognized by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council as a top corporation of the year.