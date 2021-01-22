‘Giving tree’ aims to give clothes, food to needy Henderson residents

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials at the Heart of God Ministries have outfitted a Christmas tree into a “giving tree” outside of their location on First Street. The tree is adorned with several items including gloves, socks, blankets, scarves and booties for those in need.

The tree will be up every day, officials said. They plan to put cans of soup and other food next to the giving tree sometime next week.

“I heard a lot of talk about the homeless population, and you don’t see the homeless population; they hide, they don’t want to be found. And I thought- we’d talked about this for a little while, and we talked about it even last year, and we decided to turn our words into action,” Marilyn Cain with Heart of God Ministries said.

Donated items can be dropped off at the ministry Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday during business hours.

(This story was originally published on January 24, 2021)