Glendale Santa taking photos with children, plans to raise $10,000

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT)- The ‘Glendale Santa’ is giving it one more go.

The local St. Nick is planning to take pictures with local kids raising money for people in need around the Princeton area.

Santa planned to be outside in his usual spot starting at five p.m. Monday until every kid who wants a picture gets one. The Glendale Santa said he has already raised more than $9,000 as of Monday and has a new goal of over $10,000.

(This story was originally published on December 21, 2020)

