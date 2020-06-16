Glenn Grampp sentenced after DWI

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Local attorney Glenn Grampp was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated in 2019.

Grampp was sentenced to 180 days in the Gibson County Jail but that was suspended to probation. He was also ordered to pay fines and his license is suspended for one year.

(This story was originally published on June 16, 2020)

