Global angel wings mural coming to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) An angelic image that’s part of a project with paintings in big cities and airports around the world is coming to Evansville

A human sized interactive angel wings mural will grace the wall at 425 Main Street. Artist Colette Miller and her ‘Global Angel Wings Project’ will be in town June 16-18.

Colette created the project in 2012 in the streets of Los Angeles to remind humanity that we are the angels of this earth.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 9, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: