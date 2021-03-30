Global Disc Golf Tournament to be held in Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– Some people have turned to social media for entertainment during the pandemic, but others have found hobbies to get them out of the house. Disc golf is gaining a surge of players in the Tri-State as more people become tired of staying cooped up at home.

Zachary Wilderman said he picked up playing disc golf during the pandemic.

“It’s really nice to get out of the house, kind of go at your own pace, and take a couple hours to enjoy all that was out here,” Wilderman said disc golf was an outlet he turned to once ultimate frisbee games were put on hold. “It [ultimate frisbee] kind of got cancelled because it was a team sport and a couple of buddies of mine said, ‘you should play disc golf instead,’ and brought me out here. It was really fun.”

Unlike ultimate frisbee, disk golf doesn’t require contact with other players which makes social distancing possible.

Professional disc golfer Steven Waites said with local tournaments seeing a record number of participants, it’s evident there’s an uptick of new disc golfers.

“Tournaments have been filling up within minutes. Our largest event in November, the Pumpkin Shoot Out, has routinely filled up in a minute or less and this year was no different even with the pandemic,” explained Waites.

Disc golf is about to get more popular in the Tri-State. The Evansville area has been selected to host the Professional Disc Golf Association Amateur World Championship in 2022. That tournament should bring up to 600 of the best players in the world to the area.

“We out bid Cincinnati and some other large cities so for it to be coming here to southern Indiana is great,” said Waites. “The last time an amateur world championship was in Indiana was in 1995, I believe.”

The world championship will be using some of the Tri-State’s newest disc golfing courses in Gibson, Pike, and Vanderburgh counties.

