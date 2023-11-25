ST. WENDEL, Ind. (WEHT) — The annual St. Wendel Golf Cart and ATV Christmas Parade was held on Saturday night.

Dozens of golf carts were decorated to celebrate the holiday season.

All proceeds from the parade go to help organizations and families fighting cancer.

This is the 9th year for the parade and there were 49 entries.

There was also a tailgate party with food trucks and music. Santa even made a visit.

“Hope the weather stays like this, a little bit colder. And everybody stay on the good list,” said Santa.

“It’s just so nice to have everybody in our neighborhood and as a family come together and show such a great support for such a great cause,” said parade member Melanie Blaize.

The Grinch also showed up and walked in the parade.