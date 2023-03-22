EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Building Blocks of Southwestern Indiana received a massive donation Wednesday morning. Golf Gives Back, a group funded by proceeds from the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, wrote the nonprofit a check for $225,000.

In an effort to provide even more, the Wellborn Baptist Foundation also donated $50,000 to the organization.

Building Blocks serves 28 southern Indiana counties to support pre-k education for at-risk children.

“We are currently working with an RTC project. And what that is is changing babysitting into early learning” Aleisha Sheridan, Building Blocks CEO explains. “Going into our facilities and giving the tools to educators in the classrooms to be able to provide adequate instruction and drive the instruction of what they’re doing to help those kids get ready for school.”

After this year, the Korn Ferry Tour Championship will no longer be held at Victoria National in Warrick County. The championship announced a 5-year partnership with French Lick Resort earlier this year.