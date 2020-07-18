Good Samaritan Hospital updates visitor guidelines

VINCENNES, Ind. (WEHT)- Good Samaritan Hospital updated its visitor policy Friday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adults are encouraged to not bring children when the adult has an outpatient procedure, unless the patient has no other childcare options. Patients and visitors will be screened for illness and children must wear a mask.

There are a few visitation policies we have made, but probably the most important is allowing two visitors for patients who are in Labor and Delivery Rob McLin, President and CEO

Updated hospital restrictions

· OB patients can have two support persons in the Labor and Delivery room. After delivery, the hospital encourages one visitor at a time for the remainder of the patient’s stay.

· Pediatric patients may have two visitors 24/7. Only parents and guardians are encouraged, but support persons are allowed when parents/guardians are absent.

· Visitation hours for all other inpatient areas are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

· All visitors must wear the name tag / arm band issued to them at the screening station.

· All visitors must wear a mask at all times and practice social distancing, even in patient rooms.

· Visitors must follow any isolation precautions in place.

· No visitors under 16 years of age without permission of Nursing Supervisor in consultation with Infection Prevention.

· Visitors must practice good hand hygiene by washing their hands and / or using hand sanitizer prior to entering the room and upon leaving.

· Visitors must limit traffic in the hospital and stay in patient room / area or exit the building.

· Visitors accompanying patients in Outpatient Infusion and Medical / Physician Practices must remain with the patient or waiting room and wear a mask.

· Inpatient Behavioral Health patients can have one designated visitor per stay Monday through Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Patients may also use virtual health care options through the hospital by visiting gshvin.org/my-health-live. Patients can also discuss symptoms by calling the hospital’s nurse triage line: 812-885-3331.

(This story was originally published on July 17, 2020)

