Good Samaritan implements texting services for surgery patients

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Good Samaritan is improving patient care by introducing new technology for surgery patients and their families. As part of the recent EPIC upgrade within the organization, the Perioperative Services department decided to implement texting services.

“When COVID-19 presented in our community, we wanted to begin looking at different options to communicate with our patient’s families that could not enter the hospital,” said Brenda Winkler, Director of Perioperative Services. “Patients now have the option to opt-in their family members to receive texts about their surgery progess.”

All of the text update information about the patient is driven from documentation the nurse enters during the surgery. For example, messages communicated may be: The patient’s procedure has begun; procedure progressing as planned; the patient is in recovery; the patient is preparing for discharge; and time to pick up the patient.

“As an organization we are always looking for ways to improve the patient experience and patient care,” said Rachel Spalding, Chief Nursing Officer. “We are the first hospital in the area to offer this type of technology and have already heard great feedback from both patients and families who have used the service.”

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 13, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: