Good Samaritan purchases First Street property in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind (WEHT) The Good Samaritan has purchased the building at 300 N. First Street in Vincennes. The 10,000 square foot building, previously known as the First Street Surgery Center, was purchased by the hospital for $875,000.

“As our organization continues to grow and offer additional services to our patients, the purchase of this property was an opportunity we could not pass up,” said Rob McLin, President and CEO. “We have a multitude of different options we can use the space for and will be considering all of them in the next three to six months.”

The immediate use of the building will be used as a COVID testing site for Knox County. The testing site, collaborated by Good Samaritan, Vincennes University and the Knox County Health Department, is expected to be open sometime in September. More information will be available soon announcing the opening date and hours of the new site.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 31, 2020)

