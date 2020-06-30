Good Samaritan updates visitor guidelines

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
good samaritan web_1558452422332.jpg.jpg

VINCENNES, Ind. (WEHT) — Good Samaritan Hospital now has updated visitor restrictions. The new guidelines are for both inpatient and outpatient areas in the hospital, and physician practices.

· Inpatient visitation hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

· Visitors may change throughout the day, but only one visitor per patient at a time in the facility is allowed.

· All visitors must wear the name tag / arm band issued to them at the screening station.

· All visitors must wear a mask at all times and practice social distancing, even in patient rooms.

· Visitors must follow any isolation precautions in place.

· Visitors must be 16 years or older.

· Visitors must practice good hand hygiene by washing their hands and / or using hand sanitizer prior to entering the room and upon leaving.

· Visitors must limit traffic in the hospital and stay in patient room / area or exit the building.

· Visitors accompanying patients in Outpatient Infusion and Medical / Physician Practices must remain with the patient or waiting room and wear a mask.

· Inpatient Behavioral Health patients can have one designated visitor per stay Monday through Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Patients and visitors will still need to be screened before entering the hospital, provider offices and clinics.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 30, 2020)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories