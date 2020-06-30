Good Samaritan updates visitor guidelines

VINCENNES, Ind. (WEHT) — Good Samaritan Hospital now has updated visitor restrictions. The new guidelines are for both inpatient and outpatient areas in the hospital, and physician practices.

· Inpatient visitation hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

· Visitors may change throughout the day, but only one visitor per patient at a time in the facility is allowed.

· All visitors must wear the name tag / arm band issued to them at the screening station.

· All visitors must wear a mask at all times and practice social distancing, even in patient rooms.

· Visitors must follow any isolation precautions in place.

· Visitors must be 16 years or older.

· Visitors must practice good hand hygiene by washing their hands and / or using hand sanitizer prior to entering the room and upon leaving.

· Visitors must limit traffic in the hospital and stay in patient room / area or exit the building.

· Visitors accompanying patients in Outpatient Infusion and Medical / Physician Practices must remain with the patient or waiting room and wear a mask.

· Inpatient Behavioral Health patients can have one designated visitor per stay Monday through Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Patients and visitors will still need to be screened before entering the hospital, provider offices and clinics.

(This story was originally published on June 30, 2020)