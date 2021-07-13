Goodwill opens GoodSkills Academy in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Goodwill in Evansville is now providing services for those looking to sharpen up their digital skills.

City officials and Goodwill cut the ribbon outside of the GoodSkills Academy on Tuesday morning. Officials say they’ll operate three days a week and look to expand days of operation as they build more curriculum.

Officials say the goal of the academy is to allow people to work in a classroom setting to learn a skill set that became needed over the past year when the pandemic forced many to work from home.

“Clearly when we had to pivot and do so many things digitally, working from home and so forth, it is clear that the need is here in the community,” said Goodwill President and CEO Connie Ralph.

Officials say the classes are open to all walks of life.