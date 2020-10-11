Gov. Andy Beshear and family quarantining after potential COVID-19 exposure

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) Gov. Andy Beshear announced in a video statement Sunday he and his family are committed to setting a good example by following state and federal quarantine guidelines.

The governor and his family were potentially exposed through a member of security detail who drove with them Saturday and learned of a positive test later that day. The first family was not in contact with anyone else following exposure.

Gov. Beshear said everyone wore masks, but both the CDC and KDPH recommend quarantine for individuals who are within six feet of a positive person for more than 15 minutes.

The first family has tested negative and are feeling well and showing no symptoms. They will continue to be tested regularly and remain in quarantine until they are cleared by KDPH.

The governor will continue to provide his daily COVID-19 updates virtually.

(This story was originally published on October 11, 2020)

