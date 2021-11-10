Gov. Andy Beshear awards more than $100,000 to Hopkins County through Better Kentucky Plan Cleaner Water Program

MORTONS GAP, Ky (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear delivered $109,020 to the City of Mortons Gap on Wednesday to provide clean drinking water and make system improvements from the Better Kentucky Plan’s $250 million Cleaner Water Program.

The project includes the repair or replacement of outdated fittings, valves, fire hydrants and water meters, and the addition of a new supervisory control and data acquisition system (SCADA). A new line extension will also be installed along White City Road and Tirey Lane to bring clean water to six households for the first time.

“Clean drinking water is a basic human right,” said Gov. Beshear. “This project will provide long overdue service and improve the reliability of a system where maintenance costs and needs have skyrocketed. Some households will be getting access to clean water for the very first time. This is an exciting moment for the whole city, and truly life-changing for those families.”

The investment will help remedy habitual line breaks, which cause inadequate pressure, severe water loss and costly repairs. New technology will help the city monitor water flow, quickly identify leaks and abnormal usage and make quick adjustments to minimize outages.

Gov., Beshear also presented a ceremonial check from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for $473,151, representing discretionary funding for much-needed resurfacing on portions of five county roads. The funding will be applied to projects to resurface portions of Old Nortonville Road, Dockery Road, Hollis Lane, Old Price Road and Frank Cox Road.