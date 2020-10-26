Gov. Andy Beshear issuing red zone recommendations

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) Gov. Andy Beshear is sounding the coronavirus alarm, issuing urgent red zone recommendations for the entire Commonwealth.
Counties in Kentucky’s red zone have 25 or more average cases every day for every 100,000 residents.
There are five local counties in this zone: Hancock, Henderson, Hopkins, McLean and Webster.
The Governor says that if a county is in the red zone on a Thursday then there are some steps local officials could and should take starting the following Monday:
- Employers allow employees to work from home when possible
- Non-critical government offices to operate virtually
- Reduce in-person shopping; order online or curbside pickup
- Prioritize businesses following and enforcing COVID guidelines
- Reschedule, postpone, or cancel public and private events
- Do not host or attend gathering of any size
- Avoid non-essential activities outside of your home
- Reduce overall activity and contacts, and follow existing guidance
Governor Beshear says these are recommendations, not mandates, because mandates only work if everyone follows the rules.
(This story was originally published on October 26, 2020)
