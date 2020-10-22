Gov. Andy Beshear encourages Kentuckians to follow guidelines for a safe Halloween

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) Halloween is next Saturday, and Governor Andy Beshear urges Kentuckians to make a safety plan for their kids.

Beshear says everyone needs to wear face masks, wash their hands often, and maintain six feet apart. Only family groups should go out trick-or-treating together.

The Governor also says homeowners should not hand out candy directly to anyone and should leave the candy outside on a table.

“Remember,” says Beshear, “the CDC doesn’t think we ought to be trick-or-treating at all. I know people are going to do it. I know our kids are excited to be doing it, so please make your plan on how you’re going to follow these steps, where your gonna go. You really should do fewer houses this year, allow people to get the experience.”

Beshear also encourages Kentuckians to not throw any Halloween parties.

