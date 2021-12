FILE – Then-Attorney General Andy Beshear, left, speaks to supporters in Louisville, Ky., May 21, 2019. At right is his father and former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear. In the desperate hours after the massive storm struck his state, Gov. Andy Beshear took time from his duties to do what many of his fellow Kentuckians were doing — making calls to track down a relative. The Democratic governor said Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 there was a “good ending,” as he was able to track down his cousin Jenny in hard-hit Dawson Springs after eight hours of trying. Beshear’s father is former two-term Gov. Steve Beshear, who grew up in the western Kentucky town. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky (WEHT) – On Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear, First Lady Britainy Beshear and Lieutenant Governor Coleman will be visiting families displaced by tornadoes in western Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear will visit Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park to hear more from those who suffered loss from the severe weather on December 10.