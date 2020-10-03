Gov. Beshear announces highest number of new COVID cases to date

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) In Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear announced the highest ever number of new COVID-19 cases, with 1,275 reported across the Commonwealth.

This is also the highest weekly total number of cases, and Sunday’s numbers will add to that total.

In a statement Beshear says Kentuckians must do better.

“I need your help. We are seeing the coronavirus surging around the country. We are in another escalation here in Kentucky,” the Governor added. “We have got to do what it takes to stop it, and that’s all of us. No more being casual; time to be urgent. We are Team Kentucky. We can beat this. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

