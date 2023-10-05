HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear announced the first round of awards for developers to design, build, operate and maintain a statewide network of EV charging stations on Thursday. Some of those EV charging stations will be in local areas.

Officials say six qualified developers have been approved for nearly $10.9M in funding under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program. Each charging station must have at least four chargers and be accessible to the public around the clock. A second set of contract proposals is now awaiting technical review.

The local areas iclude:

#1 Ideal Market – Nortonville #11 162 Hopkinsville Road in Nortonville Subsidy: $897,498.00

8 Ideal Market – Madisonville #6 800 East Center Street in Madisonville Subsidy: $863,471.00

2 Ideal Market Dawson Springs #29 5715 Charleston Road in Dawson Springs Subsidy: $858,799.00

1 Wingfield Inn & Suites 3220 West Parrish Avenue in Owensboro Subsidy: $630,989.00



A news release says awards announced on Thursday to allow developers to begin the initial phases of the project: design, utility coordination, environmental review and ordering equipment. Developers have 90 days to meet certain conditions and then a project agreement will be executed.

“With 21 projects in the electric vehicle sector announced so far during my administration, we have solidified Kentucky as the EV battery production capital of the United States,” said Gov. Beshear. “With so much EV production happening right here in the commonwealth, we want Kentuckians to be able to reap the benefits. Today, we are taking a major step forward on our mission to have a statewide electric vehicle charging network.”

