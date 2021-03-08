Gov. Beshear announces local Kentucky parks to receive trail funding

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) – Gov. Andy Beshear has announced his selection of 12 projects totaling $692,058 to receive funding from the Recreational Trails Program (RTP), all of which will upgrade parks and recreational spaces across Kentucky.

Three local communities are among the 12 project locations chosen for funding:

Henderson County will use $37,184 to construct a walking and biking trail at Sandy Lee Watkins Park to complete a 5 km loop.

Madisonville will use $20,000 on a paved walking trail around the perimeter of Cherry Park.

Morganfield will use $21,274 to construct a walking trail at Dunbar Park that includes benches, flowering trees and trash receptacles.

(This story was originally published on March 8, 2021)