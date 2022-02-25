MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Some new people have been put into the Madisonville Community and Technical College (MCC) Board of Directors.

According to a press release sent out by the Office of Governor Andy Beshear, Gov. Beshear has appointed Robert Ramey and Jack Morris as members of the MCC Board of Directors.

The Office of Governor Andy Beshear says that Robert Ramey of Madisonville is CEO of Baptist Health Deaconess. The Office of Governor Andy Beshear says that Ramey replaces Alan Thorner, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring February 21, 2028. The Office of Governor Andy Beshear says that Jack Morris of Madisonville is a realtor, and he replaces Gary Carver, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring February 21, 2028.