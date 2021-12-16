Gov. Beshear breaks ground on Henderson paper plant, road to recovery for western Kentucky

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- It’s one paper plant for Henderson and one massive step for western Kentucky. Nearly a week after tornadoes ripped through the region, uprooting trees and lives along the way, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear joined local leaders and officials from Pratt Industries for a groundbreaking on a new paper plant in Henderson Thursday.

Gov. Beshear called the moment “a proud accomplishment” and says the new plant will be a “game-changer” for Henderson and western Kentucky as a whole. Thursday’s groundbreaking also featured a pair of $1 million grants from Pratt Industries chairman Anthony Pratt: one for tornado relief efforts, and one for the Tri-State Food Bank.

But as economic leaders celebrate the occasion, they say they’re also keeping an eye on communities affected by the storms. Henderson Economic Development leader Missy Vanderpool says they’re keeping the impacted communities in their hearts and thoughts.

As Gov. Beshear gets back to running the Commonwealth’s affairs, he says his focus remains on the families and communities in the path of last week’s storms, adding the new plant could provide jobs and opportunities for people across the region.

Vanderpool says the new plant could bring upwards of $200 million in economic growth per year to the region.