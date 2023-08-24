HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear answered a question about concerns surrounding the community of Sturgis during his weekly Team Kentucky update on Thursday.

Concerns about the city’s major deficit were cemented earlier this week during a city council meeting when they were presented with an ultimatum: file for bankruptcy or dissolve into Union County. Citizens have expressed frustration with the process

During the governor’s press conference, Eyewitness News asked about the situation, which he referred to as “concerning.”

“To the people living in the city, it’s got to be unnerving,” Beshear said. “You deserve to be able to get answers, and we hope, especially through the Department of Local Government, to be able to work to get you answers.”

Beshear also noted a municipal bankruptcy is rare, and would be a challenging, long-term effort. You can view the governor’s comment on the situation in the video player above.