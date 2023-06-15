HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – During his weekly Team Kentucky update, Governor Andy Beshear made the claim that the commonwealth has a lead over Indiana on the Ohio River Crossing project.

“Over the last several years, when it comes to infrastructure, we’ve truly been doing what other people called impossible,” Beshear said during the press conference. “On I-69, we’re so far ahead of Indiana, they are working to catch up. We now have work done on every part of that or work being done right now up to where the bridge itself will be.”

In Henderson, one lane of U.S. 41 northbound near KY 351 is currently closed as phased demolition work continues. Governor Beshear has called the progress on the river crossing one of the biggest leaps in infrastructure development that the commonwealth has seen in decades.

I-69 ORX is divided into three sections for project delivery. Construction on ORX Section 1 started in the summer of 2022 and is expected to be completed by the end of 2025. ORX Section 2 is currently scheduled to begin in 2027 and be completed in 2031. Section 3 will begin in early 2024, and work is expected to be completed in 2026.

In March, an agreement was signed allowing planning and development on ORX Section 2.