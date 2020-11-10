Gov. Beshear: Dangerous rise in cases requires red zone counties to take urgent action

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear adjusts his face mask during his daily coronavirus briefing at the Kentucky Emergency Operations Center in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (Alex Slitz/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) Gov. Andy Beshear is warning Kentuckians that at this time they face significant danger from COVID-19. Eighty counties are in the red zone as cases, hospitalizations and deaths increase rapidly. Monday’s positivity rate was the highest since May 5.

“If you’re not wearing a mask, you’re putting yourself at a real risk for contracting COVID,” said Gov. Beshear. “This is happening everywhere, which means we can’t bring in health care workers from other places. If everywhere is surging, we’re going to end up on our own. That means if we get overrun and we don’t have enough staff in hospitals, it’s our friends, our neighbors, maybe even our family members who won’t get the treatment they need.”

Community leaders, schools, businesses and families in red zone counties should follow reduction recommendations.

“We are clearly at the worst place we have been for this disease,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health. “It took us almost 15 weeks from the start of this pandemic in Kentucky just to get to the number of cases we had last week alone.”

