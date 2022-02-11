BEAVER DAM, Ky (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear recently announced that Beaver Dam, Kentucky is the 2021 recipient of a Governor’s Awards in the Arts. Beaver Dam was honored with the Government Award, one of Kentucky’s most prestigious arts awards.

The Government Award recognizes Beaver Dam’s support of the arts through government action and its dedication to sharing Kentucky’s art history with Kentuckians. The Governors Awards in the Arts recognizes and celebrates the important contributions of Kentuckians and Kentucky organizations to the state’s arts heritage. According to the Beaver Dam Tourism Commission, Beaver Dam Amphitheater is a 5,000-person capacity boutique amphitheater that presents entertainment annually, May through October.

Paul Sandefur, Mayor of Beaver Dam, said, “This award recognizes the vision, determination, years of hard work, and steadfast commitment by city and community leaders. It also validates the City and community’s investments in Arts & Entertainment programming. Finally, this award acknowledges that even small, rural communities can have a major impact.” Sandefur continued, “I’d like to thank Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear for his support of Beaver Dam Amphitheater and our entire community. I also want to express my gratitude to Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Mike Berry and the Kentucky Arts Council for their support and this recognition. We are honored to receive this prestigious award.”

The Beaver Dam Tourism Commission says that since opening in 2014, “The DAM” has presented some big names, including Joe Diffie, Merle Haggard, Charlie Daniels, John Prine, Tyler Childers, Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, The Temptations, The Beach Boys, Night Ranger, Bret Michaels, Old Crow Medicine Show, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Ricky Skaggs, Lee Brice, Trace Adkins, Leanne Morgan, Casting Crowns, Tanya Tucker, and many more. The DAM also presents several annual events, including Sparks in the Park, the trademarked ’80s Rock the DAM Fest, Jam at the DAM over Labor Day weekend, and a Brewfest.

Furthermore, the City of Beaver Dam presents numerous annual events, including Sounds on 2nd. Sounds on 2nd is a free weekly concert series in downtown Beaver Dam, May through September. Each week, live bands perform, and crowds head to the downtown district, says the Beaver Dam Tourism Commission.