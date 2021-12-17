Gov. Beshear gives update on storm response; encourages Kentuckians to give blood

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Gov. Andy Beshear provided an update on the state’s response to last weekend’s tornado outbreak. The Governor and the Lieutenant Governor both donated blood at the American Red Cross Kentuckians for Kentuckians blood drive in the rotunda of the state Capitol.
According to Gov. Beshear, the death toll from the storms has now reached 77, with one new death confirmed in Lyon County and another in Warren County. The governor also said that only one person was still reported missing in the entire state, a Hopkins County resident, who has since been found according to the Hopkins County Sheriff.
“As we sit here almost one week to the day after the worst tornado disaster the state has ever seen, we are digging out,” said Gov. Beshear. “Yes, we are down; yes, we are hurting; but we are not defeated and we are not broken. Together, we will dig out; together, we will clean up; and together, we will rebuild both structures and lives.”
Gov. Beshear also said the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund has so far received $18.39 million.