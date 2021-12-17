Gov. Beshear gives update on storm response; encourages Kentuckians to give blood

FILE – Then-Attorney General Andy Beshear, left, speaks to supporters in Louisville, Ky., May 21, 2019. At right is his father and former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear. In the desperate hours after the massive storm struck his state, Gov. Andy Beshear took time from his duties to do what many of his fellow Kentuckians were doing — making calls to track down a relative. The Democratic governor said Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 there was a “good ending,” as he was able to track down his cousin Jenny in hard-hit Dawson Springs after eight hours of trying. Beshear’s father is former two-term Gov. Steve Beshear, who grew up in the western Kentucky town. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Gov. Andy Beshear provided an update on the state’s response to last weekend’s tornado outbreak. The Governor and the Lieutenant Governor both donated blood at the American Red Cross Kentuckians for Kentuckians blood drive in the rotunda of the state Capitol.

According to Gov. Beshear, the death toll from the storms has now reached 77, with one new death confirmed in Lyon County and another in Warren County. The governor also said that only one person was still reported missing in the entire state, a Hopkins County resident, who has since been found according to the Hopkins County Sheriff.

“As we sit here almost one week to the day after the worst tornado disaster the state has ever seen, we are digging out,” said Gov. Beshear. “Yes, we are down; yes, we are hurting; but we are not defeated and we are not broken. Together, we will dig out; together, we will clean up; and together, we will rebuild both structures and lives.”

Gov. Beshear also said the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund has so far received $18.39 million.