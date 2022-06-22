HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Gov. Andy Beshear is investing nearly half-a-million dollars into Henderson County in hopes of “investing in the well-being of Kentuckians”.

Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the county will receive $400,000 in federal grant awards to improve two Henderson County parks. The funding will be used for projects at the Airline Road Sports Complex and Sandy Lee Watkins Park.

“These projects will benefit our Kentucky families and provide greater accessibility to our parks,” said Gov. Beshear. “Investing in our outdoor spaces is investing in the well-being of Kentuckians.”

Airline Road Sports Complex (Phase II)

Gov. Beshear presented a $200,000 grant from the Land & Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) to the city of Henderson for Phase II of the Airline Road Sports Complex project. This phase will include the construction of six baseball diamonds, two multi-purpose fields, one concession area, parking lots, lighting, as well as pedestrian walkways. The project will provide a centralized location for youth sports leagues.

“This land and water grant is an important piece of the financing plan for our new youth sports park,” said Henderson Mayor Steve Austin. “It’s a rather expensive venture overall, but very valuable to our community in years to come. It will serve our community with youth sports facilities for baseball, football, soccer and lacrosse. The sports park will be a 60-acre facility that will be constructed in three phases with phase one starting immediately.”

Sandy Lee Watkins Park Restroom Facilities

Gov. Beshear presented $200,000 in LWCF funding to the Henderson County Fiscal Court to construct two Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant restroom facilities at Sandy Lee Watkins Park. The project will include underground electric lines, water lines, meters, plumbing fixtures, water heaters and the construction of the building.

“Sandy Lee Watkins Park has become a favorite destination for local anglers, walkers, horseback riders, families and nature enthusiasts,” said Henderson County Judge/Executive Brad Schneider. “Every year more and more folks are enjoying its amenities. We appreciate all those who helped make this funding opportunity possible.”

About the Land and Water Conservation Fund

The LWCF provides federal grant funds to protect important natural areas, acquire land for outdoor recreation and develop or renovate public outdoor recreation facilities such as campgrounds, picnic areas, sports and playfields, swimming facilities, boating and fishing facilities, trails, natural areas and parks. To receive the federal funds, which are administered at the state level by the Department for Local Government, selected applicants must undergo federal review and receive approval from the National Park Service.