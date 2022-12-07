FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – In accordance with a proclamation from the White House, Governor Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff on December 7, in observance of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day is in memory and honor of the more than 2,400 Americans who lost their lives in a surprise attack on the United States Naval fleet’s Pearl Harbor base in the early-morning hours of December 7, 1941. President Franklin D. Roosevelt declared the day “a day which will live in infamy” and signed the Declaration of War against Japan the following day.

Governor Beshear encourages individuals, businesses, organizations, and government agencies to join in this tribute.

