Gov. Beshear creates partnership to improve teacher workforce, student degree access

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Gov. Andy Beshear and other officials announced Thursday the creation of the Commonwealth Education Continuum to assist students as they transition through the state’s public education system.

“This is an education first administration, and building a better Kentucky starts with our public education system,” Beshear said. “This continuum ensures that we’re taking advantage of every opportunity that helps our students and teachers.”

The Commonwealth Education Continuum is a partnership between the Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE), the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet and the Kentucky Department of Education.

The Commonwealth Education Continuum will consist of 27 members whose expertise ranges from early childhood to adult education. A full list of members are expected to be announced soon.

The continuum will focus on the need to increase and improve the quality and competencies of a diverse teaching workforce, as well as to increase student and family access to and awareness of opportunities for students to achieve the necessary degrees and credentials to enter the workforce successfully, officials said.

The Commonwealth Education Continuum will hold its first meeting in January 2021. Beshear’s press conference related to the group can be found here.

(This story was originally published on December 3, 2020)

