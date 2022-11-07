OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) — If you’re living in Western Kentucky, there’s a chance you might walk into Governor Andy Beshear on Tuesday.

Gov. Beshear will be making stops in three counties throughout the day — Ohio, Muhlenberg and Henderson.

He’ll join local leaders and industry executives to break ground on a new distillery in Ohio County that morning.

Less than two hours later, Beshear will be in Bremen for a community dinner. It’s being held to remember those lost in December’s tornadoes.

And lastly, Beshear will join local leaders in Henderson to announce funding for a variety of economic development, education and quality-of-life improvement projects in Henderson, Union and Webster counties.

