HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear plans to visit Beaver Dam on Monday to help cut the ribbon on a new manufacturing line.

According to a press release, a ribbon cutting for WPT Nonwovens Corporation will be held on Monday afternoon.

Company officials said they invested $19.5 million in their new man-made fiber nonwoven manufacturing line, adding 35 new jobs. The company already employs over 100 people.

We’re told the new manufacturing line is housed in a newly constructed 75,000-square-foot building.