HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Governor Andy Beshear will be joined by Henderson Mayor Steve Austin, Henderson County Judge Brad Schneider and Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke on June 22 for two different reasons.

State officials say Beshear will be making the trip to Henderson County to break ground on Section 1 of the Interstate 69 Ohio River Crossing that will eventually connect Henderson and Evansville, Indiana.

In addition, the governor plans to speak at the combined luncheon of the Henderson Rotary Club and the Henderson Lions Club later that morning. Gov. Beshear will join local leaders to announce funding for improvements at two parks in Henderson provided by the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

You can watch Beshear break ground for I-69 ORX live here at 10 a.m. CST on June 22, 2022.