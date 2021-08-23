Gov. Beshear visits Deaconess Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear visited Deaconess Henderson on Monday.

The governor met with hospital workers to thank them for all of their efforts during the pandemic. He also spoke at the annual Henderson Chamber of Commerce Dinner. Governor Beshear’s visit comes after he rescinded his face mask mandate for schools across the state. The Kentucky Supreme Court upheld a ruling over the weekend limiting the governor’s executive powers.

Governor Beshear says Kentucky has been hit with a record number of COVID patients in hospitals. He says more than 20 hospitals are facing critical staffing shortages.