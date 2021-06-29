Gov. Holcomb attends ribbon cutting ceremony at Ohio Township Fire and EMS Station

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana Govenror Eric Holcomb attended a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new Ohio Township Fire and EMS Station.

Officials in Ohio Township determined about five years ago that they needed to upgrade the fire station. Consturction started last year.

“It’s so cool, it’s a model that I’ll be able to brag about not just around the state of Indiana but anywhere I go, around the world,” said Gov. Holcomb. “This is quintessential Indiana. Problem solving at its finest.”

There is also a new storage facility that can hold supplies and equipment.