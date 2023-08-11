HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb declared disaster emergencies in Clay, Fountain, Gibson, Johnson, Martin, Spencer, Vermillion and Vigo counties on Friday due to severe weather that occurred in June.

According to an executive order, the declaration was made due to severe weather, tornadoes and high winds in Johnson and Martin counties that began on June 25 and continued into the next day, and a derecho that moved through the state causing severe widespread damage in Clay, Fountain, Gibson, Spencer, Vermillion and Vigo counties. As a result of the executive order, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security and its executive director have begun implementations of the state emergency plan to enlist the support of other state agencies as are needed to provide needed emergency services to the listed counties that have been impacted by the events.

The state of disaster emergency will be effective immediately and shall continue for 30 days.

This is a developing story.