EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Governor Eric Holcomb was in Evansville on Friday for a special luncheon and discussion.

The governor highlighted state priorities during his visit at the Old National Events Plaza and talked with Deaconess officials about their COVID-19 response. Governor Holcomb said he is proud of how the state’s health department worked together with local health officials.

“That really helped us get to the point to where we are today, where this pandemic has kind of transitioned into an endemic,” said Governor Holcomb. “And we have the vaccine available for those who want it.”

The governor said this is helping counties keep their hospital census numbers down around 5 percent. Governor Holcomb spoke during a question and answer session in Spencer County on Thursday.