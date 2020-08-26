Gov. Holcomb: Indiana staying in Stage 4.5, extends mask mandate during weekly COVID-19 briefing

INDIANAPOLIS– Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the state will stay in Stage 4.5 of the Back on Track Indiana plan. The mask requirement has also been extended another 30 days, through September 25.

Holcomb is joined by Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush and Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson.

Lawson says Indiana will not be making changes like that were made for the primary because Indiana is no longer under a stay-at-home order. Indiana is one of six states in which the coronavirus is not a valid reason to vote by mail. She encourages Hoosiers to vote early, which begins October 6.

Chief Justice Rush announced a new Landlord-Tenant Settlement Conference Program, a free opportunity for landlords and tenants to resolve a dispute with the help of neutral facilitator.

Dr. Box announced a new color-coded map that will show trend of community spread county-by-county. It is based on three metrics. It will be updated weekly and each color comes with recommendations, but there will be no requirement of action.





On Wednesday, Indiana reported 971 new COVID-19 cases and 18 additional deaths, bringing the statewide totals to 89,359 and 3,041 respectively.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 26, 2020)