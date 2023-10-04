MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – While visiting western Kentucky today, Governor Andy Beshear spoke with Eyewitness News on the progress being made by officials in Sturgis as they deal with the city’s financial woes.

The Sturgis City Council, which currently only has five members, recently told Eyewitness News that they want an investigation into the city’s finances. Governor Beshear says he’s aware of the situation and is working towards finding a solution.

“We are working diligently on that right now. We are trying to get names of people who would be qualified and interested,” says Beshear. “We have got to have the right person come in at a difficult time. But I was actually getting even more feedback here today. We want to do it fast but we have to do it right. And we have got to have somebody that is fully committed.

Despite there being only five Council members, the mayor says he feels they are equipped to make the right decisions going forward.