OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear spoke about the addition of thousands of jobs across the commonwealth over the past few years as part of his speech at the Kentucky Association for Economic Development conference in Owensboro on Thursday.

Governor Beshear says the state had the best January it’s had in the past ten years. 1,400 jobs were also announced on Thursday including Columbia Sportswear’s announced plans for an additional 175 jobs in Henderson County.

Governor Beshear also signed a house bill that sets up a site development program that funds infrastructure development projects statewide.