Governor Eric Holcomb announces Indiana to advance to stage 5 of Back on Track

FILE – In this April 29, 2020, file photo, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb prepares to host a virtual media briefing in the Governor’s Office at the Statehouse to provide updates on COVID-19 and its impact on Indiana, in Indianapolis. Gov. Holcomb’s statewide mask mandate and six months of other coronavirus restrictions has stirred discontent among conservatives, complicating his front-runner campaign against underfunded Democratic challenger Woody Myers. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind (WEHT) Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced that he will advance the state to an updated version of the Stage 5 Back On Track Indiana plan and extend the state’s mask mandate until at least October 17.

Local governments may impose more restrictive guidelines.

“Indiana continues to experience steady health indicators as Hoosiers change their habits to wash our hands more, practice social distancing and wear face coverings. This allows us to continue to get Indiana Back on Track, and I urge Hoosiers to keep up their vigilance, especially as the days get cooler, so schools and businesses can remain open,” Gov. Holcomb said.

Organizers of events with more than 500 people attending will be required to submit a plan to the local health department that outlines measures to protect against the spread of COVID-19.

Restaurants and bars that serve food may open at full capacity only if six feet of space to maintain social distancing is possible. Customers must be seated at a table or counter.

Indoor and outdoor venues may open at full capacity with social distancing measures in place. Senior centers and congregate meal sites may open with precautions. Personal services, such as hair and nail salons, and gyms and fitness centers may resume normal operations with social distancing safeguards and cleaning protocols in place.

Details and guidance are updated at BackOnTrack.in.gov and in Executive Order 20-43.

The Governor also signed an executive order extending the public health emergency an additional 30 days.

The executive orders can be found here.

(This story was originally published on October 4, 2020)

