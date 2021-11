JASPER, Ind (WEHT) – Governor Eric Holcomb attended the Jasper Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting on Tuesday.

Governor Holcomb talked about the massive project that would connect western Kentucky to Interstate 69 and northern Indiana. The governor said the Mid-States Corridor Project is still under review with multiple possible routes.

The project is still in the environmental study phase. Governor Holcomb hopes the routes will be narrowed down by early next year.